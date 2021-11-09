The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) clash to try to take home Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 6-point favorites. The game has a 37-point over/under.

Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.

Saturday's total is 13.3 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is three points more than the 34 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.2, 7.2 points above Saturday's total of 37.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 13.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in four chances).

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Hawkeyes score 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).

When Iowa puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 299.2 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 298.9 the Golden Gophers allow per matchup.

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses over 298.9 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers average 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes surrender (15.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 56.4 more yards per game (361) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (304.6).

Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 304.6 yards.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats