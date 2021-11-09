Publish date:
Iowa vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.
- Saturday's total is 13.3 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is three points more than the 34 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.2, 7.2 points above Saturday's total of 37.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 13.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in four chances).
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes score 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).
- When Iowa puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 299.2 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 298.9 the Golden Gophers allow per matchup.
- Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses over 298.9 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Golden Gophers average 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes surrender (15.7).
- Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 15.7 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 56.4 more yards per game (361) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (304.6).
- Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 304.6 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Minnesota
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
299.2
Avg. Total Yards
361
304.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
12
Giveaways
10
23
Takeaways
11