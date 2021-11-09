Big 12 opponents meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 10.5 points. This game has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 58.5 points three of eight times.

So far this season, 55.6% of Texas Tech's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 50.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.6 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cyclones have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Iowa State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders give up (33.0).

When Iowa State scores more than 33.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cyclones collect 30.9 more yards per game (433.6) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (402.7).

When Iowa State amasses more than 402.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cyclones have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Texas Tech has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders put up 32.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Cyclones give up (18.2).

When Texas Tech scores more than 18.2 points, it is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Red Raiders average 430.7 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 281.7 the Cyclones give up.

When Texas Tech picks up more than 281.7 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (11).

Season Stats