The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.5 total in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have just two ATS wins in 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Chiefs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 51.7 more yards than the 340.4 the Raiders give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 340.4 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Raiders average 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs surrender.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up (381.4).

Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 381.4 yards.

The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, Las Vegas has hit the over in three of four home games.

Raiders home games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in four road games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

