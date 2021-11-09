Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.5 total in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs have just two ATS wins in 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).
  • Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 51.7 more yards than the 340.4 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • In games that Kansas City picks up more than 340.4 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • This season, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Raiders average 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs surrender.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up (381.4).
  • Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 381.4 yards.
  • The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, Las Vegas has hit the over in three of four home games.
  • Raiders home games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in four road games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

