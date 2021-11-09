Big 12 foes square off when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 6 points. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of West Virginia's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 8.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.4 points greater than the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Kansas State has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 5.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Mountaineers allow (23.0).

When Kansas State records more than 23.0 points, it is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect 22.5 more yards per game (378.7) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (356.2).

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 356.2 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Mountaineers score 5.1 more points per game (26.7) than the Wildcats give up (21.6).

West Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Mountaineers collect 33.0 more yards per game (373.3) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (340.3).

When West Virginia amasses more than 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats