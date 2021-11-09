The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC) are 21-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The contest's over/under is 52.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-3-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.6 points.

The Wildcats average 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores allow per outing.

In games that Kentucky piles up over 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (13).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

In Vanderbilt's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This season the Commodores rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Wildcats surrender (23.4).

When Vanderbilt scores more than 23.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores collect 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (349.4).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 349.4 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 11 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats