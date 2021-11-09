Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores allow per outing.
- In games that Kentucky piles up over 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (13).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- In Vanderbilt's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Commodores rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Wildcats surrender (23.4).
- When Vanderbilt scores more than 23.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Commodores collect 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (349.4).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 349.4 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 11 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.9
23.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
392.3
Avg. Total Yards
301.2
349.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.7
16
Giveaways
16
5
Takeaways
13