November 9, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) are favored by just 2 points against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The over/under is set at 51.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only twice this year.
  • In 37.5% of Minnesota's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.9 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-3-0 this year.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 2 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Chargers put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Chargers collect only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per contest (383.6).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals more than 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Vikings have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 the Chargers allow.
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 25.1 points.
  • The Vikings collect 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.
  • Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 358.6 yards.
  • This year the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • At home, as 2-point favorites or more, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-2).
  • Los Angeles has hit the over twice in four home games this season.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
  • On the road, Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
  • Away from home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four away games, Minnesota has hit the over every time.
  • The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

