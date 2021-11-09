The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) are favored by just 2 points against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The over/under is set at 51.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only twice this year.

In 37.5% of Minnesota's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-3-0 this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 2 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Chargers put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers collect only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per contest (383.6).

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 the Chargers allow.

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings collect 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 358.6 yards.

This year the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, as 2-point favorites or more, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-2).

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in four home games this season.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

On the road, Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall.

Away from home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four away games, Minnesota has hit the over every time.

The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

