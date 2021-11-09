Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 49 points for the game.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49 points five of 11 times.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 49 points in five of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 52.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • This year, the Rams put up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 399.3 yards per game, 61.2 more yards than the 338.1 the 49ers give up per matchup.
  • When Los Angeles piles up more than 338.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
  • San Francisco has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).
  • When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow (348.2).
  • In games that San Francisco piles up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall.
  • At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, San Francisco has gone over the total in three of five home games.
  • This season, 49ers home games average 47.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
  • Los Angeles is 5-0 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

