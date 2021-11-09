NFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 49 points for the game.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49 points five of 11 times.

San Francisco's games have gone over 49 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-6-0 this season.

This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Rams put up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).

When Los Angeles scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams rack up 399.3 yards per game, 61.2 more yards than the 338.1 the 49ers give up per matchup.

When Los Angeles piles up more than 338.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).

When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow (348.2).

In games that San Francisco piles up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall.

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.

This year, San Francisco has gone over the total in three of five home games.

This season, 49ers home games average 47.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Los Angeles is 5-0 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.

In five road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

