The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game's point total is 48.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of nine games this season.

In 50% of Troy's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

The two teams combine to average 57 points per game, nine more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 10.3 points more than Saturday's total of 48.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 2.3 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in nine opportunities (11.1%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up nine more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans allow (21.8).

Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.7 yards per game, 109.5 more yards than the 316.2 the Trojans allow per contest.

In games that Louisiana picks up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Troy's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Trojans rack up 7.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19).

Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.

The Trojans collect just 0.9 fewer yards per game (353.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (354.1).

In games that Troy picks up over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats