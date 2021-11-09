Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of nine games this season.
- In 50% of Troy's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 57 points per game, nine more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 10.3 points more than Saturday's total of 48.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 2.3 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in nine opportunities (11.1%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up nine more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans allow (21.8).
- Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.7 yards per game, 109.5 more yards than the 316.2 the Trojans allow per contest.
- In games that Louisiana picks up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Troy's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Trojans rack up 7.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19).
- Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.
- The Trojans collect just 0.9 fewer yards per game (353.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (354.1).
- In games that Troy picks up over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Troy
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
19
Avg. Points Allowed
21.8
425.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.2
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
8
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
20