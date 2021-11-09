Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Charlotte's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 6.0 points under the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 2.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in three chances.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the 49ers allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the 49ers allow per contest (449.9).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 449.9 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 5-3-1 against the spread this year.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The 49ers rack up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs give up (34.0).
- When Charlotte scores more than 34.0 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers collect 383.0 yards per game, 54.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Charlotte churns out more than 437.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Charlotte
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
380.7
Avg. Total Yards
383.0
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
14
Giveaways
13
16
Takeaways
11