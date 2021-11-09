The Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 57 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Charlotte's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.0 points under the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 2.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs rack up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the 49ers allow.

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the 49ers allow per contest (449.9).

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 449.9 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The 49ers rack up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs give up (34.0).

When Charlotte scores more than 34.0 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers collect 383.0 yards per game, 54.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Charlotte churns out more than 437.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats