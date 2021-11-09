The Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites at home at Cardinal Stadium against the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Both squads have prolific rushing attacks, with the Cardinals 23rd in rushing yards per game, and the Orange third. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.2, is 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.6, 5.1 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5 total in this game is 5.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Orange games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisville has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 6.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Orange give up (22.6).

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Cardinals collect 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange give up per outing (316.8).

Louisville is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team totals over 316.8 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Orange have won against the spread in each of their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Orange average just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.4).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 27.4 points.

The Orange rack up 415.1 yards per game, just 7.5 more than the 407.6 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Syracuse amasses over 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats