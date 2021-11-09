Publish date:
Louisville vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
- Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.2, is 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.6, 5.1 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 5.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Orange games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisville has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals rack up 6.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Orange give up (22.6).
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Cardinals collect 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange give up per outing (316.8).
- Louisville is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team totals over 316.8 yards.
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Orange have won against the spread in each of their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Orange average just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.4).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Orange rack up 415.1 yards per game, just 7.5 more than the 407.6 the Cardinals allow.
- In games that Syracuse amasses over 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Syracuse
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.8
12
Giveaways
9
12
Takeaways
6