Publish date:
Marshall vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Marshall is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 13.7 more points per game (36) than the Blazers allow (22.3).
- Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 169.7 more yards per game (496.8) than the Blazers give up per contest (327.1).
- When Marshall churns out more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Blazers rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19).
- When UAB records more than 19 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Blazers collect 385.8 yards per game, than the 385.8 the Thundering Herd give up.
- UAB is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 385.8 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|UAB
36
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
19
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
496.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
385.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
327.1
20
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
15