C-USA opponents meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the UAB Blazers (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is favored by 5.5 points. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Marshall vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Marshall is 5-4-0 this year.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Thundering Herd rack up 13.7 more points per game (36) than the Blazers allow (22.3).

Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Thundering Herd average 169.7 more yards per game (496.8) than the Blazers give up per contest (327.1).

When Marshall churns out more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Blazers rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19).

When UAB records more than 19 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Blazers collect 385.8 yards per game, than the 385.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

UAB is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 385.8 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats