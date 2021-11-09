Publish date:
Memphis vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of East Carolina's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- The two teams combine to score 62.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- In Memphis' nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Tigers put up 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates give up (24.0).
- Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.
- The Tigers average 461.7 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 396.6 the Pirates give up per contest.
- When Memphis churns out over 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- So far this season, the Pirates have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This season the Pirates put up just 1.5 more points per game (30.6) than the Tigers surrender (29.1).
- When East Carolina puts up more than 29.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates collect 28.0 more yards per game (428.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (400.1).
- In games that East Carolina churns out more than 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|East Carolina
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
30.6
29.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
461.7
Avg. Total Yards
428.1
400.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
16
Giveaways
18
7
Takeaways
18