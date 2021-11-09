The East Carolina Pirates (5-4, 0-0 AAC) are 6-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Memphis Tigers (5-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The contest's point total is 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of East Carolina's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

The two teams combine to score 62.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

In Memphis' nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Tigers put up 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates give up (24.0).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.

The Tigers average 461.7 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 396.6 the Pirates give up per contest.

When Memphis churns out over 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

So far this season, the Pirates have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Pirates put up just 1.5 more points per game (30.6) than the Tigers surrender (29.1).

When East Carolina puts up more than 29.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates collect 28.0 more yards per game (428.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (400.1).

In games that East Carolina churns out more than 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats