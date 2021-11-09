The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 2.5-point underdog. A total of 61 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 61 points five of nine times.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in three of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.6 points above the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61 over/under in this game is 3.9 points above the 57.1 average total in Seminoles games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Hurricanes put up 5.9 more points per game (32.9) than the Seminoles surrender (27).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.

The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454) than the Seminoles allow per contest (388.8).

When Miami amasses more than 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Florida State's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Seminoles score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.4).

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 30.4 points.

The Seminoles average 378.4 yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than the 405.2 the Hurricanes give up.

Florida State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 405.2 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats