Publish date:
Miami vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 61 points five of nine times.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in three of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.6 points above the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61 over/under in this game is 3.9 points above the 57.1 average total in Seminoles games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Hurricanes put up 5.9 more points per game (32.9) than the Seminoles surrender (27).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.
- The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454) than the Seminoles allow per contest (388.8).
- When Miami amasses more than 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (13).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Seminoles score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.4).
- Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 30.4 points.
- The Seminoles average 378.4 yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than the 405.2 the Hurricanes give up.
- Florida State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 405.2 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Florida State
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.1
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
27
454
Avg. Total Yards
378.4
405.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.8
14
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
13