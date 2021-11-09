Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Buffalo's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 57.
- Tuesday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.
- The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in RedHawks games this season is 53.7, 3.3 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 57 .
- The 57 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 56.5 average total in Bulls games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- In Miami (OH)'s nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the RedHawks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the RedHawks put up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).
- Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.0 points.
- The RedHawks rack up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (408.4), than the Bulls allow per contest (412.7).
- When Miami (OH) picks up over 412.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The RedHawks have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Bulls average 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks give up (23.7).
- Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.
- The Bulls average 67.5 more yards per game (424.4) than the RedHawks give up (356.9).
- In games that Buffalo churns out more than 356.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Buffalo
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.7
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
408.4
Avg. Total Yards
424.4
356.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.7
8
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
10