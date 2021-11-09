MAC opponents square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, 0-0 MAC) host the Buffalo Bulls (4-5, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 7.5 points. The total has been set at 57 points for this game.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Buffalo's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 57.

Tuesday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 53.7, 3.3 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 57 .

The 57 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 56.5 average total in Bulls games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

In Miami (OH)'s nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the RedHawks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the RedHawks put up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).

Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.0 points.

The RedHawks rack up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (408.4), than the Bulls allow per contest (412.7).

When Miami (OH) picks up over 412.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The RedHawks have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 10 takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This season the Bulls average 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks give up (23.7).

Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Bulls average 67.5 more yards per game (424.4) than the RedHawks give up (356.9).

In games that Buffalo churns out more than 356.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats