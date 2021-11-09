Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 13 points. The point total is 62.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Maryland's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62 over/under in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 57.8 average total in Terrapins games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans rack up 34 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins surrender per matchup (30.4).

When Michigan State records more than 30.4 points, it is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans average 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins give up per contest (404.8).

Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 404.8 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more.

Maryland has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Terrapins rack up 27.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the Spartans give up (22.7).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Terrapins rack up just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans give up (443.2).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 443.2 yards.

The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats