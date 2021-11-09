Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Maryland's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62 over/under in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 57.8 average total in Terrapins games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Spartans rack up 34 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins surrender per matchup (30.4).
- When Michigan State records more than 30.4 points, it is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans average 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins give up per contest (404.8).
- Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 404.8 yards.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more.
- Maryland has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins rack up 27.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the Spartans give up (22.7).
- Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Terrapins rack up just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans give up (443.2).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 443.2 yards.
- The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Maryland
34
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
446.4
Avg. Total Yards
429.8
443.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
404.8
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
7