Oddsmakers heavily favor the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Florida International Panthers (1-8, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 10 points. A 56-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over 56 points four of eight times.

So far this season, 62.5% of Florida International's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points fewer than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.6 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 3-4-1 this season.

This season, the Blue Raiders have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Blue Raiders score 8.6 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Panthers give up (37.8).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 37.8 points.

The Blue Raiders average 151.5 fewer yards per game (342.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (493.7).

This year, the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, 12 more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread twice this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).

Florida International's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Panthers put up 23.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Blue Raiders give up (28.8).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.8 points.

The Panthers rack up only 12.9 more yards per game (401.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per matchup (388.9).

In games that Florida International amasses more than 388.9 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times, 12 fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (25).

Season Stats