Missouri vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.
- In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.
- The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.5 points fewer than the 60.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Missouri has one win against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tigers put up 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks give up (23.7).
- When Missouri records more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 89 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (344.9).
- When Missouri picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, 11 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (19).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Gamecocks average 23 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers surrender (36.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up 344 yards per game, 134.8 fewer yards than the 478.8 the Tigers allow.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
433.9
Avg. Total Yards
344
478.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.9
8
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
19