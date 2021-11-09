Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is favored by 1 point. The over/under is 55.

Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.

In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points fewer than the 60.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Missouri has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers put up 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks give up (23.7).

When Missouri records more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers rack up 89 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (344.9).

When Missouri picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, 11 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (19).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-4-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks average 23 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers surrender (36.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 344 yards per game, 134.8 fewer yards than the 478.8 the Tigers allow.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (12).

Season Stats