Oddsmakers give the New England Patriots (5-4) a small chance to keep their three-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 1 point in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (5-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The over/under is 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in four of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of Cleveland's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.

The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Patriots and their opponents score an average of 44.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Patriots are 3-3 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Patriots rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).

New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up 345.6 yards per game, 35.9 more yards than the 309.7 the Browns allow per contest.

In games that New England amasses more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Browns put up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots surrender (18.9).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.

The Browns collect 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up (340.3).

When Cleveland picks up over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

New England has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point favorites or more.

New England has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

In away games, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In four away games this season, Cleveland has hit the over three times.

Browns away games this season average 50.1 total points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.