Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers give the New England Patriots (5-4) a small chance to keep their three-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 1 point in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (5-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The over/under is 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in four of nine games this season.
  • In 55.6% of Cleveland's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Patriots and their opponents score an average of 44.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • New England has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Patriots are 3-3 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Patriots rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).
  • New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 345.6 yards per game, 35.9 more yards than the 309.7 the Browns allow per contest.
  • In games that New England amasses more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Browns.
  • Cleveland is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Browns have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Browns put up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots surrender (18.9).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.
  • The Browns collect 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up (340.3).
  • When Cleveland picks up over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

  • New England has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point favorites or more.
  • New England has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • In away games, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • In four away games this season, Cleveland has hit the over three times.
  • Browns away games this season average 50.1 total points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.