Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- In 50% of Virginia's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 71.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Fighting Irish games have an average total of 53.4 points this season, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Notre Dame has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Fighting Irish rack up 32.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per outing the Cavaliers give up.
- When Notre Dame puts up more than 30.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (466.2).
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers rack up 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.
- The Cavaliers average 544.9 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 371.1 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 371.1 yards.
- The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Virginia
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
393.7
Avg. Total Yards
544.9
371.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
466.2
11
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
9