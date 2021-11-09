The Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

In 50% of Virginia's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 71.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Fighting Irish games have an average total of 53.4 points this season, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Notre Dame has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish rack up 32.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per outing the Cavaliers give up.

When Notre Dame puts up more than 30.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish rack up 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (466.2).

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers rack up 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Cavaliers average 544.9 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 371.1 the Fighting Irish allow.

Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 371.1 yards.

The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats