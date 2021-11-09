Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the sixth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 15 passing defense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Buckeyes are massive, 20-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 25.1 points greater than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ohio State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 20 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes rack up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).
  • Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Buckeyes collect 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (329.8).
  • When Ohio State totals more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
  • Purdue has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Boilermakers rack up 24.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Buckeyes give up (19).
  • When Purdue records more than 19 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers rack up 409.7 yards per game, 53.3 more yards than the 356.4 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When Purdue piles up over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsPurdue

44.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.8

19

Avg. Points Allowed

18.4

541.8

Avg. Total Yards

409.7

356.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

329.8

8

Giveaways

13

15

Takeaways

14