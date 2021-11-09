The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the sixth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 15 passing defense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Buckeyes are massive, 20-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 62.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 25.1 points greater than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 20 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes rack up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).

Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Buckeyes collect 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (329.8).

When Ohio State totals more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Boilermakers rack up 24.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Buckeyes give up (19).

When Purdue records more than 19 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Boilermakers rack up 409.7 yards per game, 53.3 more yards than the 356.4 the Buckeyes allow.

When Purdue piles up over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats