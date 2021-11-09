Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 25.1 points greater than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 20 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes rack up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).
- Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (329.8).
- When Ohio State totals more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Boilermakers rack up 24.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Buckeyes give up (19).
- When Purdue records more than 19 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers rack up 409.7 yards per game, 53.3 more yards than the 356.4 the Buckeyes allow.
- When Purdue piles up over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Purdue
44.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
19
Avg. Points Allowed
18.4
541.8
Avg. Total Yards
409.7
356.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
329.8
8
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
14