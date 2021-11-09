Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in six of nine games this season.
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 18.2 points above the 44.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.3, 0.3 points more than Saturday's total of 63.
- The 51.7 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Sooners rack up 42.9 points per game, 22.3 more than the Bears surrender per contest (20.6).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Sooners collect 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per matchup (365.4).
- In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears average 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).
- When Baylor puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Bears rack up 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow per outing (381.6).
- In games that Baylor amasses over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Baylor
42.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
477.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.4
381.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.4
8
Giveaways
9
15
Takeaways
14