The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 16th-ranked run defense will visit the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 11th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Bears are 5.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 63 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in six of nine games this season.

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 18.2 points above the 44.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.3, 0.3 points more than Saturday's total of 63.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Sooners rack up 42.9 points per game, 22.3 more than the Bears surrender per contest (20.6).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Sooners collect 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per matchup (365.4).

In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Bears average 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).

When Baylor puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bears rack up 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow per outing (381.6).

In games that Baylor amasses over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats