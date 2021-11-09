The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 13-point favorites when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 54.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

In 75% of TCU's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 4.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Cowboys covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.

Oklahoma State has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.1).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 31.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 383.8 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.

In games that Oklahoma State amasses more than 437.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

TCU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Horned Frogs put up 15.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Cowboys surrender (16.3).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys give up (277.0).

TCU is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team churns out over 277.0 yards.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats