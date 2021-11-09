Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- In 75% of TCU's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 4.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma State's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Cowboys covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.
- Oklahoma State has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.1).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 31.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 383.8 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.
- In games that Oklahoma State amasses more than 437.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- TCU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Horned Frogs put up 15.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Cowboys surrender (16.3).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys give up (277.0).
- TCU is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team churns out over 277.0 yards.
- This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|TCU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
383.8
Avg. Total Yards
449.8
277.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.7
10
Giveaways
13
13
Takeaways
11