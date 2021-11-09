The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium. Washington State is a two-touchdown underdog. The point total is set at 56.5 for the outing.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of nine times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Washington State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.4 points greater than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 56.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Ducks rack up 10.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Cougars allow (24.7).

Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Ducks rack up 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (393.0).

Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 393.0 yards.

The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Washington State has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks give up (22.4).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Cougars collect 375.7 yards per game, just 8.4 more than the 367.3 the Ducks allow.

In games that Washington State piles up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats