Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of nine times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Washington State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.4 points greater than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 56.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Ducks rack up 10.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Cougars allow (24.7).
- Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Ducks rack up 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (393.0).
- Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 393.0 yards.
- The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Washington State has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks give up (22.4).
- Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.
- The Cougars collect 375.7 yards per game, just 8.4 more than the 367.3 the Ducks allow.
- In games that Washington State piles up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington State
35.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.7
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
375.7
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.0
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
20