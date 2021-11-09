The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The over/under is 56.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

In 55.6% of Stanford's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Beavers rack up 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).

When Oregon State puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers average 441.2 yards per game, just 19.6 more than the 421.6 the Cardinal allow per matchup.

In games that Oregon State piles up more than 421.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-6-0 this season.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cardinal rack up 22.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Beavers give up (27.7).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinal collect 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up per matchup (405.7).

The Cardinal have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

Season Stats