Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- In 55.6% of Stanford's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Beavers rack up 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).
- When Oregon State puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers average 441.2 yards per game, just 19.6 more than the 421.6 the Cardinal allow per matchup.
- In games that Oregon State piles up more than 421.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Cardinal have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Cardinal rack up 22.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Beavers give up (27.7).
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
- The Cardinal collect 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up per matchup (405.7).
- The Cardinal have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Stanford
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
27.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
441.2
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.6
14
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
6