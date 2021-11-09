Publish date:
Penn State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 14.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 15.8 points above the 32.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nittany Lions are 4-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Nittany Lions score 27.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Wolverines give up per matchup (16.0).
- When Penn State records more than 16.0 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect 385.2 yards per game, 87.1 more yards than the 298.1 the Wolverines allow per matchup.
- When Penn State piles up more than 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Wolverines rack up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).
- Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.
- The Wolverines average 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (350.7).
- Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 350.7 yards.
- This year the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Michigan
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
36.2
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
385.2
Avg. Total Yards
451.4
350.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.1
10
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
13