The No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are only 1-point favorites at home at Beaver Stadium against the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Both squads have tough defenses, with the Nittany Lions 10th in points per game allowed, and the Wolverines sixth. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 14.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 15.8 points above the 32.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Nittany Lions are 4-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Nittany Lions score 27.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Wolverines give up per matchup (16.0).

When Penn State records more than 16.0 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect 385.2 yards per game, 87.1 more yards than the 298.1 the Wolverines allow per matchup.

When Penn State piles up more than 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (13).

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Wolverines rack up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).

Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.

The Wolverines average 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (350.7).

Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 350.7 yards.

This year the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).

Season Stats