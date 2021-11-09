The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC) and the 20th-ranked run offense will take the field against the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest. The point total is set at 74.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 74.5 points in four of nine games this season.

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 74.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.9, is 9.4 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.1 points per game, 18.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.6, 17.9 points fewer than Thursday's total of 74.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).

The Panthers score 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 33.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers average 119.8 more yards per game (541.0) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (421.2).

In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (12).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

North Carolina has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Tar Heels average 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers give up (22.7).

North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 144.9 more yards per game (489.9) than the Panthers allow per outing (345.0).

North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team piles up over 345.0 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats