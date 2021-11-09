Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 74.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 74.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.9, is 9.4 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 56.1 points per game, 18.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.6, 17.9 points fewer than Thursday's total of 74.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).
- The Panthers score 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).
- When Pittsburgh scores more than 33.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers average 119.8 more yards per game (541.0) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (421.2).
- In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (12).
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- North Carolina has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Tar Heels average 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers give up (22.7).
- North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Tar Heels rack up 144.9 more yards per game (489.9) than the Panthers allow per outing (345.0).
- North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team piles up over 345.0 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|North Carolina
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
33.4
541.0
Avg. Total Yards
489.9
345.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.2
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12