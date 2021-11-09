Oddsmakers give the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) a good chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 9 points in a matchup against the Detroit Lions (0-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field. This game has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

In 66.7% of Detroit's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 35.7 points per game, 7.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.3 points fewer than the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 4.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Steelers average 11.6 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Lions surrender (30.5).

The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 48.5 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per contest.

The Steelers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 9 points or more this year.

Detroit has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Lions put up 3.5 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers allow (20.3).

The Lions collect 24.6 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow per outing (345.7).

When Detroit picks up over 345.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

In five home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.

Steelers home games this season average 42.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).

This season away from home, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.

This year, in five away games, Detroit has hit the over once.

Lions away games this season average 47.8 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

