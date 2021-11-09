Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers give the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) a good chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 9 points in a matchup against the Detroit Lions (0-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field. This game has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
  • In 66.7% of Detroit's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 35.7 points per game, 7.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 7.3 points fewer than the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 4.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Pittsburgh has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year, the Steelers average 11.6 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Lions surrender (30.5).
  • The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 48.5 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per contest.
  • The Steelers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
  • Detroit is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 9 points or more this year.
  • Detroit has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Lions put up 3.5 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers allow (20.3).
  • The Lions collect 24.6 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow per outing (345.7).
  • When Detroit picks up over 345.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • In five home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • This season away from home, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.
  • This year, in five away games, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • Lions away games this season average 47.8 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

