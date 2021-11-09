The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) bring the No.10 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 17 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Aztecs are just 2.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 46.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Nevada's games have gone over 46.5 points in eight of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 18.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 11.7 points below the 58.2 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Aztecs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Aztecs rack up 3.9 more points per game (28.2) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.3).

When San Diego State scores more than 24.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs average 56.6 fewer yards per game (328.8), than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (385.4).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 385.4 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack put up 36.4 points per game, 19.7 more than the Aztecs give up (16.7).

When Nevada records more than 16.7 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 446.7 yards per game, 146.8 more yards than the 299.9 the Aztecs give up.

In games that Nevada totals more than 299.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats