The Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. An over/under of 56.5 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points only two times this year.

Utah State's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 3.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 50.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 51.8, 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

The 63.2 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

In San Jose State's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Spartans rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies give up (27.2).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.

The Spartans rack up 360.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 425.2 the Aggies give up per contest.

When San Jose State churns out over 425.2 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Aggies rack up 8.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Spartans allow (23.0).

When Utah State puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 474.9 yards per game, 119.0 more yards than the 355.9 the Spartans give up.

In games that Utah State piles up more than 355.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats