The SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC) in conference action on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. An over/under of 60 is set in the game.

Odds for SMU vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.

UCF's games have gone over 60 points in five of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Mustangs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

SMU has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mustangs score 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights surrender (24.1).

SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.1 points.

The Mustangs average 131.4 more yards per game (484.0) than the Knights allow per contest (352.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 352.6 yards.

This year, the Mustangs have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (16).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Knights are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Knights score 32.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Mustangs give up (25.7).

When UCF records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Knights collect just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs give up per contest (413.8).

In games that UCF picks up more than 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats