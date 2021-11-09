Publish date:
SMU vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for SMU vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.
- UCF's games have gone over 60 points in five of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.
- SMU has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs score 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights surrender (24.1).
- SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.1 points.
- The Mustangs average 131.4 more yards per game (484.0) than the Knights allow per contest (352.6).
- SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 352.6 yards.
- This year, the Mustangs have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Knights are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Knights score 32.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Mustangs give up (25.7).
- When UCF records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Knights collect just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs give up per contest (413.8).
- In games that UCF picks up more than 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|UCF
40.1
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
24.1
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
404.6
413.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
352.6
14
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16