The Washington Football Team (2-6) have a projected tough battle to stop their four-game losing streak as they are 9.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField. The over/under is 51.5 for the game.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of eight games this season.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

Sunday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

The 51.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51.5 over/under in this game is 5.1 points higher than the 46.4 average total in Football Team games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Buccaneers score 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).

Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team give up per matchup (389.4).

In games that Tampa Bay picks up more than 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this year.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This season the Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers give up (22.9).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers give up.

In games that Washington churns out over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

In four home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Away from home, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season, in four away games, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.

The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

