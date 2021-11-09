Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (2-6) have a projected tough battle to stop their four-game losing streak as they are 9.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField. The over/under is 51.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
  • The 51.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 51.5 over/under in this game is 5.1 points higher than the 46.4 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Buccaneers score 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team give up per matchup (389.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay picks up more than 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with Washington.
  • Washington has covered the spread one time this year.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This season the Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers give up (22.9).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.9 points.
  • The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers give up.
  • In games that Washington churns out over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • In four home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
  • Away from home, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in four away games, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.