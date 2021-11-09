The Tennessee Titans (7-2) are favored by 3 points as they attempt to keep their five-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of nine times.

New Orleans' games have gone over 44.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Titans average 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints surrender (19.4).

Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.4 points.

The Titans rack up only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8), than the Saints allow per outing (347.0).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 347.0 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Saints have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Titans allow.

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.

The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up per matchup (365.8).

In games that New Orleans amasses over 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Tennessee has hit the over once in four home games this season.

This season, Titans home games average 53.0 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, on the road.

On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

New Orleans has hit the over once in four away games this season.

Saints away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

