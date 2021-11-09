Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) are favored by 3 points as they attempt to keep their five-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is set at 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of nine times.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 44.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Titans average 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints surrender (19.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.4 points.
  • The Titans rack up only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8), than the Saints allow per outing (347.0).
  • Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 347.0 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Titans allow.
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.
  • The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up per matchup (365.8).
  • In games that New Orleans amasses over 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Tennessee has hit the over once in four home games this season.
  • This season, Titans home games average 53.0 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, on the road.
  • On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • New Orleans has hit the over once in four away games this season.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.