The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 21st-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Aggies are favored by just 2.5 points in the game. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points only two times this year.

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.4, is 10.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 17.8 points below the 73.3 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

This year, the Aggies average just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels surrender (27.0).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels give up per outing (432.7).

When Texas A&M picks up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Rebels rack up 37.8 points per game, 23.1 more than the Aggies give up (14.7).

Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.

The Rebels average 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow per contest (317.8).

When Ole Miss totals more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats