November 9, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 21st-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Aggies are favored by just 2.5 points in the game. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points only two times this year.
  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.4, is 10.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
  • The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 17.8 points below the 73.3 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
  • In Texas A&M's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • This year, the Aggies average just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels surrender (27.0).
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels give up per outing (432.7).
  • When Texas A&M picks up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
  • In Ole Miss' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rebels are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Rebels rack up 37.8 points per game, 23.1 more than the Aggies give up (14.7).
  • Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.
  • The Rebels average 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow per contest (317.8).
  • When Ole Miss totals more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsOle Miss

28.6

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

14.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

397.4

Avg. Total Yards

524.2

317.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

432.7

13

Giveaways

6

13

Takeaways

17