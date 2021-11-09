Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points only two times this year.
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.4, is 10.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 17.8 points below the 73.3 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
- Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- This year, the Aggies average just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels surrender (27.0).
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.
- The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels give up per outing (432.7).
- When Texas A&M picks up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Rebels rack up 37.8 points per game, 23.1 more than the Aggies give up (14.7).
- Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.
- The Rebels average 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow per contest (317.8).
- When Ole Miss totals more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Ole Miss
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
14.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
524.2
317.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.7
13
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
17