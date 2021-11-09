Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 12.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 60.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.5 total in this game is 2.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Longhorns rack up 35.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per outing (42.8).
- Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 42.8 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 61.5 fewer yards per game (420.7), than the Jayhawks allow per outing (482.2).
- When Texas picks up more than 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas' games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This season the Jayhawks score 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).
- The Jayhawks average 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns give up (438.6).
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
29.8
Avg. Points Allowed
42.8
420.7
Avg. Total Yards
306.3
438.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.2
12
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
8