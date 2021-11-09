Big 12 rivals square off when the Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 30.5 points. The contest has a point total of 60.5.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 12.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 60.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.5 total in this game is 2.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Longhorns rack up 35.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per outing (42.8).

Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 42.8 points.

The Longhorns rack up 61.5 fewer yards per game (420.7), than the Jayhawks allow per outing (482.2).

When Texas picks up more than 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas' games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the Jayhawks score 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).

The Jayhawks average 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns give up (438.6).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats