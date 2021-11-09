The Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Georgia Southern is a 2.5-point underdog. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.7 points lower than the 65.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bobcats put up 22.4 points per game, 9.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per contest (31.8).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Bobcats collect 112.7 fewer yards per game (348.4), than the Eagles allow per matchup (461.1).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas State at SISportsbook.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

In Georgia Southern's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Georgia Southern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 20.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Bobcats allow (33.4).

The Eagles collect 359.6 yards per game, 65.2 fewer yards than the 424.8 the Bobcats give up.

Georgia Southern is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 424.8 yards.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Bobcats' takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats