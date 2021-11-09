Publish date:
Toledo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- In 44.4% of Bowling Green's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 3.9 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.1 points fewer than the 52.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 50.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 50.0 average total in Falcons games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rockets have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Rockets rack up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons give up (30.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.
- The Rockets average 411.9 yards per game, 36.3 more yards than the 375.6 the Falcons allow per outing.
- In games that Toledo amasses more than 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets give up (22.0).
- Bowling Green is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.
- The Falcons average 333.7 yards per game, only 11.0 fewer than the 344.7 the Rockets give up.
- When Bowling Green totals over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Rockets have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
411.9
Avg. Total Yards
333.7
344.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
375.6
5
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
14