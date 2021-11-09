The Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.5 for the contest.

Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 44.4% of Bowling Green's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 3.9 points above Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.1 points fewer than the 52.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 50.0 average total in Falcons games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rockets have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Rockets rack up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons give up (30.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.

The Rockets average 411.9 yards per game, 36.3 more yards than the 375.6 the Falcons allow per outing.

In games that Toledo amasses more than 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets give up (22.0).

Bowling Green is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Falcons average 333.7 yards per game, only 11.0 fewer than the 344.7 the Rockets give up.

When Bowling Green totals over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Rockets have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats