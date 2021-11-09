Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- Saturday's total is 5.9 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Hurricane games have an average total of 56.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 6.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- The Golden Hurricane average 23.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer than the Green Wave give up per outing (37.9).
- The Golden Hurricane average just 16.1 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Green Wave give up per matchup (453.9).
- When Tulsa piles up over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- In Tulane's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Green Wave put up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.6).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Green Wave rack up just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (395.3).
- In games that Tulane churns out more than 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Tulane
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
375.4
395.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.9
15
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
9