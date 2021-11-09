The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6, 0-0 AAC) are favored by 3 points when they go on the road to play the Tulane Green Wave (1-8, 0-0 AAC) in AAC action on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in four of eight games this season.

In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

Saturday's total is 5.9 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Hurricane games have an average total of 56.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 6.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Golden Hurricane average 23.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer than the Green Wave give up per outing (37.9).

The Golden Hurricane average just 16.1 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Green Wave give up per matchup (453.9).

When Tulsa piles up over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).

Tulane Stats and Trends

In Tulane's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Green Wave put up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.6).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Green Wave rack up just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (395.3).

In games that Tulane churns out more than 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Season Stats