Publish date:
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.7, 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The 57 over/under in this game is 8.1 points higher than the 48.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Bruins put up 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes surrender per matchup (25.7).
- When UCLA puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins collect only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (408.8).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.8 yards.
- This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (7).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Buffaloes rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins give up (28.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.2 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Colorado
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.1
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
415.7
Avg. Total Yards
266.7
395.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.8
9
Giveaways
6
14
Takeaways
7