November 9, 2021
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rose Bowl. A total of 57 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Colorado's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 53.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.7, 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
  • The 57 over/under in this game is 8.1 points higher than the 48.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
  • In UCLA's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bruins have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bruins put up 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes surrender per matchup (25.7).
  • When UCLA puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bruins collect only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (408.8).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.8 yards.
  • This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
  • Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Buffaloes rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins give up (28.2).
  • Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
  • This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UCLAStatsColorado

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

19.1

28.2

Avg. Points Allowed

25.7

415.7

Avg. Total Yards

266.7

395.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.8

9

Giveaways

6

14

Takeaways

7