The Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rose Bowl. A total of 57 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.7, 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The 57 over/under in this game is 8.1 points higher than the 48.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Bruins put up 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes surrender per matchup (25.7).

When UCLA puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins collect only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (408.8).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.8 yards.

This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Buffaloes rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins give up (28.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.2 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.

This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats