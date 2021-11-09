The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is set at 66.5 for the outing.

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Arkansas State's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The two teams combine to average 47.9 points per game, 18.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Warhawks and their opponents score an average of 54 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have been favored by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Warhawks score 21.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Red Wolves surrender (43).

The Warhawks collect 222.4 fewer yards per game (325.9), than the Red Wolves allow per outing (548.3).

The Warhawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have 12 takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas State is 3-5-0 this year.

The Red Wolves have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Arkansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves rack up 26 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Warhawks give up (36.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.3 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 70.3 fewer yards per game (384.8) than the Warhawks allow per outing (455.1).

Arkansas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 455.1 yards.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

Season Stats