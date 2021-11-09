The USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at California Memorial Stadium. Cal is a 1.5-point underdog. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the game.

Odds for USC vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

USC's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of nine times.

In 44.4% of Cal's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-6-0 this season.

So far this season, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

USC has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Trojans score 29.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Golden Bears give up per outing (22.2).

When USC puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Trojans collect 441.3 yards per game, 78.9 more yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears allow per outing.

In games that USC churns out over 362.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (15).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears score 22.9 points per game, six fewer than the Trojans give up (28.9).

When Cal scores more than 28.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Bears average just six fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Trojans allow (396.6).

When Cal totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats