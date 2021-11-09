Publish date:
USC vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for USC vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- USC's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of nine times.
- In 44.4% of Cal's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.9 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 3-6-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- USC has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Trojans score 29.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Golden Bears give up per outing (22.2).
- When USC puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Trojans collect 441.3 yards per game, 78.9 more yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears allow per outing.
- In games that USC churns out over 362.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (15).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears score 22.9 points per game, six fewer than the Trojans give up (28.9).
- When Cal scores more than 28.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears average just six fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Trojans allow (396.6).
- When Cal totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Cal
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
28.9
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
390.6
396.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.4
16
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
15