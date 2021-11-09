Pac-12 rivals meet when the Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Utah is favored by 24 points. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of eight games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 52.0 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

This year, the Utes average 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (28.6).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 28.6 points.

The Utes rack up 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (356.1).

In games that Utah piles up over 356.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this season.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Wildcats rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Utes give up (23.2).

The Wildcats collect 352.3 yards per game, just 4.7 more than the 347.6 the Utes give up.

Arizona is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team piles up more than 347.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats