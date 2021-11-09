Publish date:
Utah vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of eight games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .
- The 52.0 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Utes average 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (28.6).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 28.6 points.
- The Utes rack up 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (356.1).
- In games that Utah piles up over 356.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Wildcats rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Utes give up (23.2).
- The Wildcats collect 352.3 yards per game, just 4.7 more than the 347.6 the Utes give up.
- Arizona is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team piles up more than 347.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
23.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
352.3
347.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.1
11
Giveaways
20
12
Takeaways
6