The UTEP Miners (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) will put their 23rd-ranked run defense to the test against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) and the No. 10 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Miners are favored by only 1.5 points in the game. An over/under of 55 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of North Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Miners games this season is 52.4, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 6-2-0 this year.

The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Miners average 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green surrender (31.4).

The Miners rack up just 2.2 fewer yards per game (391.7), than the Mean Green give up per outing (393.9).

In games that UTEP piles up more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Mean Green's takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

North Texas' games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Mean Green score just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners surrender (23.0).

When North Texas puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Mean Green collect 421.7 yards per game, 96.6 more yards than the 325.1 the Miners give up.

In games that North Texas totals more than 325.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats