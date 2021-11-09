Publish date:
UTEP vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points just two times this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of North Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 52.4, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .
- In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 6-2-0 this year.
- The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Miners average 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green surrender (31.4).
- The Miners rack up just 2.2 fewer yards per game (391.7), than the Mean Green give up per outing (393.9).
- In games that UTEP piles up more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Mean Green's takeaways (13).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mean Green are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
- North Texas' games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Mean Green score just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners surrender (23.0).
- When North Texas puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Mean Green collect 421.7 yards per game, 96.6 more yards than the 325.1 the Miners give up.
- In games that North Texas totals more than 325.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|North Texas
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
391.7
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
325.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.9
17
Giveaways
14
13
Takeaways
13