Publish date:
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's nine games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Roadrunners average 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (30.2).
- When UTSA puts up more than 30.2 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (364.4).
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team picks up more than 364.4 yards.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have forced (12).
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has one win against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 33 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year the Golden Eagles put up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.2).
- The Golden Eagles collect 252.0 yards per game, 85.0 fewer yards than the 337.0 the Roadrunners allow.
- When Southern Miss totals over 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Roadrunners have forced (17).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Southern Miss
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
13.7
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.2
454.6
Avg. Total Yards
252.0
337.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.4
7
Giveaways
22
17
Takeaways
12