November 9, 2021
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 33-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Alamodome. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • Southern Miss' games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In UTSA's nine games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33 points or more.
  • UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Roadrunners average 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (30.2).
  • When UTSA puts up more than 30.2 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners collect 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (364.4).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team picks up more than 364.4 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have forced (12).
  • Southern Miss has one win against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 33 points or more.
  • Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year the Golden Eagles put up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.2).
  • The Golden Eagles collect 252.0 yards per game, 85.0 fewer yards than the 337.0 the Roadrunners allow.
  • When Southern Miss totals over 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Roadrunners have forced (17).
Season Stats

UTSAStatsSouthern Miss

39.9

Avg. Points Scored

13.7

19.2

Avg. Points Allowed

30.2

454.6

Avg. Total Yards

252.0

337.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

364.4

7

Giveaways

22

17

Takeaways

12