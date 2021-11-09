ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech is favored by 11 points. The contest's over/under is 48.5.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 77.8% of Duke's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 14.0 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11 points or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Hokies score 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils allow (35.6).

The Hokies collect 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per matchup.

The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more (in three chances).

Duke's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Blue Devils score 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies allow (21.8).

When Duke records more than 21.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up per matchup (375.9).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 375.9 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (11).

Season Stats