Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 77.8% of Duke's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 14.0 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11 points or more (in two chances).
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Hokies score 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils allow (35.6).
- The Hokies collect 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per matchup.
- The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more (in three chances).
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Blue Devils score 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies allow (21.8).
- When Duke records more than 21.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils rack up 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up per matchup (375.9).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 375.9 yards.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
337.1
Avg. Total Yards
445.0
375.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
490.7
9
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
13