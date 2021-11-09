The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) and the third-ranked scoring offense will play the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Demon Deacons are favored by only 2 points in the game. A total of 66.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 66.5 points four of nine times.

NC State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 75.8 points per game average.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.8 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 64.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 12.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Demon Deacons average 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack give up (16.0).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.0 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 187.4 more yards per game (508.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (321.4).

When Wake Forest totals more than 321.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

NC State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Wolf Pack put up 3.4 more points per game (31.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (27.7).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.

The Wolf Pack average 21.2 fewer yards per game (414.7) than the Demon Deacons allow (435.9).

In games that NC State totals more than 435.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over seven times, 11 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats