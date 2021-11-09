The Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) are 18.5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Rice Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 62.5.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the 65.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 11.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 5.4 more points per game (41.3) than the Owls give up (35.9).

Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.9 points.

The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 415.1 yards.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Owls score 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers allow (29.4).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.

The Owls collect 337.0 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.

When Rice churns out over 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Owls have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (17).

Season Stats