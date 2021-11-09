Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
- Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the 65.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 11.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- Western Kentucky has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 5.4 more points per game (41.3) than the Owls give up (35.9).
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.9 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).
- Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 415.1 yards.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this season have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Owls score 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers allow (29.4).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.
- The Owls collect 337.0 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.
- When Rice churns out over 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Owls have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Rice
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
513.4
Avg. Total Yards
337.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.1
9
Giveaways
15
17
Takeaways
11