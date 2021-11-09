Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in four of nine games this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 62 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 12.5 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 4.9 points lower than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Broncos games have an average total of 60.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 54.7 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Western Michigan's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year, the Broncos rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).
- When Western Michigan puts up more than 38.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos rack up just 10.6 fewer yards per game (434.7) than the Zips give up per matchup (445.3).
- In games that Western Michigan amasses over 445.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 26 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This season the Zips average 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos allow (28.9).
- When Akron puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Zips rack up 25.8 more yards per game (354.1) than the Broncos give up (328.3).
- In games that Akron piles up over 328.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Akron
29.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
28.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.0
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
354.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
11
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
10