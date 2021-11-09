The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MAC) are 26-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-7, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 62.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in four of nine games this season.

Akron's games have gone over 62 points in three of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 12.5 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.9 points lower than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 54.7 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).

When Western Michigan puts up more than 38.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up just 10.6 fewer yards per game (434.7) than the Zips give up per matchup (445.3).

In games that Western Michigan amasses over 445.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 26 points or more.

Akron's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This season the Zips average 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos allow (28.9).

When Akron puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Zips rack up 25.8 more yards per game (354.1) than the Broncos give up (328.3).

In games that Akron piles up over 328.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats