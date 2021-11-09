Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 41 points in five of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.
- The 41.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.4 more than the 41 total in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 5.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Badgers have been favored by 24 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Badgers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats allow (26.0).
- Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.0 points.
- The Badgers average 377.7 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- When Wisconsin churns out more than 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- Northwestern has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 15.4 the Badgers surrender.
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.4 points.
- The Wildcats collect 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers give up per contest (213.8).
- When Northwestern piles up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
15.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
377.7
Avg. Total Yards
341.7
213.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.9
18
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12