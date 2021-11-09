The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's fifth-ranked pass defense, meet the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) and their 18th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Badgers are heavy, 24-point favorites. The contest has a 41-point over/under.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.

Northwestern's games have gone over 41 points in five of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.

The 41.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.4 more than the 41 total in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 5.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 24 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Badgers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats allow (26.0).

Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.0 points.

The Badgers average 377.7 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Wildcats allow per contest.

When Wisconsin churns out more than 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Northwestern has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 15.4 the Badgers surrender.

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.4 points.

The Wildcats collect 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers give up per contest (213.8).

When Northwestern piles up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.

Season Stats