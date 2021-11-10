The Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points only twice this season.

Colorado State's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Falcons are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Falcons average 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams surrender per matchup (22.4).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Falcons collect 65.9 more yards per game (396.3) than the Rams give up per matchup (330.4).

In games that Air Force picks up over 330.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have seven giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways .

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Rams score 5.9 more points per game (23.1) than the Falcons surrender (17.2).

When Colorado State records more than 17.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Rams collect 113.4 more yards per game (398.6) than the Falcons allow per matchup (285.2).

In games that Colorado State piles up more than 285.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Rams have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats