The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) take the field against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) in college football action at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in three of nine games this season.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.1 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 58 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.9 points this season, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.0 points, 8.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Crimson Tide have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 51.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Crimson Tide average 4.9 more points per game (43.0) than the Aggies surrender (38.1).

Alabama is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 38.1 points.

The Crimson Tide collect only 9.6 more yards per game (472.6) than the Aggies allow per contest (463.0).

In games that Alabama picks up more than 463.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year the Aggies put up 3.2 more points per game (23.1) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.9).

When New Mexico State scores more than 19.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Aggies rack up 73.7 more yards per game (378.6) than the Crimson Tide allow per contest (304.9).

In games that New Mexico State totals more than 304.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats